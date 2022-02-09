IMPURE WILHELMINA Release Official Live Video For "Jasmines"

Impure Wilhelmina have released an official live video for "Jasmines", featured on their seventh full-length, Antidote (Season Of Mist).

Says the band: "While waiting to finally get back on stage, we are proud to share with you this intense moment from the Antidote release party last October at Le Rez - Usine in our home town of Geneva. 'Jasmines' is a very special track which we had the chance to play that night accompanied on piano by our brother, friend and former drummer David. This rare and emotional atmosphere was beautifully captured by Steven Blatter / Progressive Pictures in a single sequence shot. We love the result and hope you will too." 🖤

Order the Antidote album here.

Tracklisting:

“Solitude”

“Midlife Hollow”

“Gravel”

“Dismantling”

“Jasmines”

“Vicious”

“Torrent”

“Unpredicted Sky”

“Antidote”

“Everything Is Vain”

Album stream:

"Midlife Hollow" video:

"Dismantling" lyric video:

(Photo - Mehdi Benkler)