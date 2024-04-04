IN APHELION Feat. NECROPHOBIC, CRYPTOSIS Members Release New Single “When All Stellar Light Is Lost”

A new force is awakening, stretching the boundaries of consciousness, and devouring everything in its path. In Aphelion is now ushering in their sophomore album, Reaperdawn, which is due on August 9, 2024 via Century Media Records.

The black metal brainchild of guitarist/vocalist Sebastian Ramstedt (best known as guitarist and songwriter with Necrophobic) is now unleashing the dark and icy first single from the offering, "When All Stellar Light Is Lost." The song can be found along with a blistering music video, which was created by Claudio Marino and Artax Film.

“This was the first song to be written after the last album,” says Ramstedt. “It's a quite chaotic beast where the music matches the lyrics (written by former Necrophobic member Martin Halvdan) perfectly. Even though it's a short track for In Aphelion, it gives the listener a taste of where the album is going. It is a first glance at a truly epic and violent album.”

Darker, stranger, more epic and progressive than admirers of his work were expecting, this new outlet for enigmatic and artistic expression emerged firmly tethered to the white-knuckle viciousness of benchmark, Northern European black metal, while also exhibiting a profound affiliation with both classic, traditional heavy metal and the black magic of psychedelic repetition. Based around a core line-up of Ramstedt (guitar/vocals), drummer Marco Prij (also Cryptosis), rhythm guitarist Johan Bergebäck (Necrophobic) and bassist Tobias Cristiansson (Necrophobic, ex-Grave), In Aphelion have taken the uncompromising DIY route to their current status as new Century Media signees.

The atmosphere of Reaperdawn is a swirling maelstrom of obsidian sparkle and iridescent grime.

Artwork by Sebastian Ramstedt:

Lineup:

Johan Bergebäck - guitars

Tobias Cristiansson - bass

Marco Prij - drums

Sebastian Ramstedt - vocals, guitars

(Photo - Leo Bergebaeck)