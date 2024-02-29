IN APHELION Feat. NECROPHOBIC, CRYPTOSIS Members Sign With Century Media; Reaperdawn Album On The Way

During the bleak and desolate year of 2020, a new creative entity was born within the darkness. Necrophobic guitar duo Sebastian Ramstedt and Johan Bergebäck teamed up with Dutch drummer Marco Prij of Cryptosis to forge brooding and precise sonic hostility under the moniker of In Aphelion.

After releasing a number of singles, the Luciferian Age EP (2021), debut album Moribund (2022), and welcoming bassist Tobias Cristiansson to the lineup, the formation took the natural next step and have now joined forces with Century Media Records, which is already home to Necrophobic and Cryptosis.

In Aphelion is now gearing up to release their sophomore full-length, Reaperdawn, for which more details and new music will be revealed this summer.

Lineup:

Johan Bergebäck - guitars

Tobias Cristiansson - bass

Marco Prij - drums

Sebastian Ramstedt - vocals, guitars

(Photo - Leo Bergebaeck)