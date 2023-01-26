IN FLAMES And Producer HOWARD BENSON Join Forces With URM Academy For "How It's Done" Course

Music industry veteran hit-maker Howard Benson and 2x Grammy-winning metal band In Flames have teamed up with URM Academy, creators of Nail The Mix, to offer an exclusive course in music production called "How It's Done With Howard Benson And In Flames."

Howard Benson, known for his work with multi-platinum-selling artists such as My Chemical Romance, Daughtry, and Three Days Grace, will share his process from start to finish. This is the first time Howard has ever shared his entire production process.

How It’s Done will provide students with a rare opportunity to learn from one of the most successful chart-topping producers in modern rock history in real time; this course was filmed during the production of “State Of Slow Decay” by In Flames. Students will learn from and experience the entire process, from pre-production all the way to the final mix.

The course is delivered in a series of videos filmed over 4 days covering:

Day 1: Guitars & pre-pro

Day 2: Tracking vocals

Day 3: Tracking bass, drums, and leads

Day 4: Mixing and arranging

This course also includes:

- Live Q&A sessions with Howard and his team

- Raw multi-track audio files from the In Flames recording sessions

- Editing tutorials for multiple DAWs

- Access to a private community of like-minded music producers

- A Nail The Mix style mix competition with prizes from great companies including Shure, Ik Multimedia, Presonus, and more

This is a unique opportunity for aspiring producers, musicians, and engineers to learn from the best and take their music production skills to the next level.

For more information, head here.