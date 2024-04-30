IN FLAMES Announce Anniversary Vinyl Reissues Of Lunar Strain, Colony, Soundtrack To Your Escape, Siren Charms

In Flames and Nuclear Blast Records are happy to announce exclusive anniversary vinyl reissues of the band's beloved classic albums Lunar Strain (30th anniversary), Colony (25th anniversary), Soundtrack To Your Escape (20th anniversary) and Siren Charms (10th anniversary), all of which have been out of print and in high demand. The new editions are scheduled to be released on July 19.

2023 marked the beginning of a new era for In Flames with the release of the band's fourteenth studio album Foregone - a new masterpiece from a band whose creative output changed the course and direction of modern metal. The year also marked the re-issue of four seminal titles from the band’s extensive catalogue, namely A Sense of Purpose (2008) (15th Anniversary Edition), Reroute to Remain (2002), Come Clarity (2006), and Sounds of a Playground Fading (2011).

To continue the upwards tide, 2024 marks the re-issue of four more influential titles. The 2024 reissues feature all original art with a few, careful touch-ups. All releases have been re-mastered specific for vinyl by Justin Shturtz at the legendary Sterling Sound Studio in Nashville, Tennessee. Featuring different colourways, all records will be pressed on heavyweight 180g vinyl and will feature the instantly recognizable etching of the Jesterhead logo on side D (ex. Lunar Strain & Colony).

Pre-order your copies here.

In addition, In Flames have extensive touring plans for 2024, with a full US tour with Gatecreeper and Creeping Death just around the corner and a Europen tour with Arch Enemy and Soilwork in autumn. Find the band's tour itinerary and ticket links at inflames.com.

In Flames are:

Anders Fridén - Vocals

Björn Gelotte - Guitar / Vocals

Chris Broderick - Guitar

Tanner Wayne - Drums

Liam Wilson - Bass