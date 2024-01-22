IN FLAMES Announce Spring 2024 US Tour Featuring Special Guests GATECREEPER And CREEPING DEATH
January 22, 2024, an hour ago
Sweden's iconic masters of metal, In Flames, are set to infiltrate the US for a spring headlining US tour with special guests Gatecreeper and Creeping Death. The skull crushing lineup will kick off the excursion on May 1 in Portland, ME and will wrap it up on May 26 in Dallas, TX.
Commenting on the tour, vocalist Anders Fridén says: "We are very excited to have these two killer bands, Gatecreeper and Creeping Death, on this run. I foresee a night of huge riffs, blast beats, head banging, mosh pitting, people loosing their minds and more. Come on down, lets have a good time!!!"
Gatecreeper frontman Chase Mason adds: "We are very excited to tour with In Flames. We have been fans for a long time and got the opportunity to meet and play with the band last summer. In Flames has been a huge influence on our newer material and hitting the road with them after working on our record is an ideal scenario for us."
- In Flames presale starts Tuesday, January 23 at 10 AM, EST (Password: Foregone)
- Public on sale is Friday, January 26 at 10 AM, Local Time
Purchase tickets here.
Dates:
May
1 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
2 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
3 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
4 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen
5 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
7 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
8 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall
9 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead
10 - Daytona, FL - Rockville
12 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small's Theatre
17 - Buffalo, NY - The Town Ballroom
18 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple
19 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest
21 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews
22 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn
23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
24 - Austin, TX - Emo's
25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
26 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
In Flames are:
Anders Fridén - Vocals
Björn Gelotte - Guitar / Vocals
Chris Broderick - Guitar
Tanner Wayne - Drums
Liam Wilson - Bass