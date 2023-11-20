IN FLAMES, ARCH ENEMY And SOILWORK Teaming Up For Rising From The North 2024 European / UK Tour

Three of Sweden's most iconic metal bands, In Flames, Arch Enemy and Soilwork are teaming up for a European co-headline tour dubbed the Rising From The North. The tour promises an unforgettable night of Swedish metal mayhem.

Anders Fridén from In Flames: "Couldn’t be more excited to announce this tour. It’s been a long time coming and we are finally back together again on stage with our friends in Arch Enemy and Soilwork. We plan to bring you an unforgettable night of melody and mayhem! This is some of Sweden's finest - a tour you simply should not miss!!!"

Michael Amott from Arch Enemy adds: “What an insane Swedish Metal extravaganza across Europe in 2024! We share a lot of history with In Flames and Soilwork, going all the way back to the very early days of Arch Enemy. We’re extremely stoked to be doing this special tour with our Swedish comrades - let’s go!!!”

Björn Strid from Soilwork states: "Finally we can release the great news of one of the greatest tour line ups to hit the streets in at least a decade! We are super excited and we are pretty damn sure that this is a tour that a lot of people have been longing for. We go way back with both Arch Enemy and In Flames, so prepare yourself for an absolute legendary Swedish melodic metal assault!"

The general on sale for the tour starts on Friday, November 24th, 10AM CET. Exclusive pre-sale starts on Wednesday, November 22nd, 10AM CET. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early to ensure they don't miss out on this historic gathering of metal giants.

Tour dates:

October

3 - Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

4 - Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy

5 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

6 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

8 - Paris, France – Olympia

9 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

11 - Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

12 - Düsseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Hall

13 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Mainstage

15 - Zurich, Switzerland – The Hall

16 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

18 - Stuttgart, Germany – Schleyer-Halle

19 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

20 - Munich, Germany – Zenith

22 - Vienna, Austria – Gasometer

23 - Budapest, Hungary – Barba Negra

25 - Prague, Czech Republic – Sportovni Hala Fortuna

26 - Dresden, Germany – Messe

27 - Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

29 - Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

31 - Malmö, Sweden – Malmö Arena

November

1 - Gothenburg, Sweden – Scandinavium

2 - Stockhom, Sweden – Hovet

3 - Sundsvall, Sweden – Nordichallen

5 - Helsinki, Finland – Ice Hall