IN FLAMES Drop New Single And Video "State Of Slow Decay"; Band Re-Sign With Nuclear Blast

Today, two international metal heavyweights celebrate an extension of their alliance: Swedish metal legends In Flames have re-signed with Nuclear Blast, extending their partnership on a worldwide level. As one of the most influential metal bands of all time, the news foreshadows some exciting plans for the Gothenburg legends, soon to be rolled out.

Marcus Hammer, the managing director of Nuclear Blast, states, "We are extremely happy to welcome In Flames back into the NBR family on a worldwide basis. Here's the message to the metal world: A new metal masterpiece is about to drop and you can guarantee there is no decay visible. Quite the contrary. In Flames and Nuclear Blast will kill it together - once again and stronger than ever!"

Nathan Barley Phillips, Senior A&R, comments, "As a dedicated long-serving Jesterhead myself, it gives me great pleasure to represent In Flames as they embark on this exciting new chapter of their illustrious career. I cannot wait for you all to hear what this incredible band have in store!"

Following this groundbreaking news, In Flames have today released a crushing new single titled "State Of Slow Decay". The song, which was premiered live at Sweden Rock festival, comes accompanied by a video that features the band performing their new track on an unconventional stage. Watch below.

"We have always done our own thing without any pressure from the outside world, BUT being back with Nuclear Blast worldwide has for sure inspired us to write a host of new material that includes the past, the present, and the future," comments frontman Anders Fridén. "'State Of Slow Decay' includes everything that In Flames are known for. But it's more than just a song, it's a fucking statement. I couldn't be happier to release this as a taste of what's to come."

In Flames will embark on a US tour this September. All dates are below. VIP packages are available here.

Tour dates:

September

6 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

7 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

8 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

9 - Alston, VA - Blue Ridge Festival**

10 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

12 - Quebec, QC - Theatre Capitole

13 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

14 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

15 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

16 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

19 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom

20 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

22 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life**

25 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest**

27 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

28 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

29 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

30 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

October

2 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium*

4 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre*

8 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium*

9 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium*

10 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee*

12 - Dallas, TX - The Factory Deep Ellum

13 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live*

15 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live*

16 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle*

* With Meshuggah

** Festival Date

In Flames are:

Anders Fridén - Vocals

Björn Gelotte - Guitar/Vocals

Chris Broderick - Guitar

Tanner Wayne - Drums

Bryce Paul - Bass