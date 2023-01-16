IN FLAMES Drop Official Video For New Single "Meet Your Maker"

New Wave of Swedish Death Metal architects, In Flames, will release their 14th studio album, Foregone, via Nuclear Blast on February 10. Today, the band has released the video for "Meet Your Maker". Watch below.

"Meet Your Maker" is a pulsating track with hypnotizing power and furious anger. Like a raw nerve exposed, the song speaks of the desperation and frustration brought on by the chaotic dystopia of post-pandemic society.

Frontman Anders Fridén states, "When we started to write for Foregone, 'Meet Your Maker' became the song that set the tone in terms of what we were aiming for sonically as well as thematically. You'll see it's everything you've come to expect from In Flames and some. Enjoy and see you on the road in 2023!"

Foregone features artwork designed by Blake Armstrong.

Foregone will be available in the following formats:

- 2LP Black

- 2LP White w/ Black Marble

- 2LP Crystal Clear w/ Red Splatter —Nuclear Blast Mail-order Exclusive

- 2LP Dark Green – Sweden Rock Exclusive

- 2LP Crystal Clear – EMP Exclusive

- 2LP Gold – Nordic Exclusive

- 2LP Gold w/ Black Marble – Nuclear Blast Mail-order + selected retailers

- 2LP Red – USA Retail

- 2LP White – Revolver Exclusive (USA)

- 2LP Sun Yellow – Gimme Radio Exclusive (USA)

- 2LP Red w/ Black – In Flames Bandshop Exclusive

- Boxset – 2LP Picture Disc + CD Digipack + Pocket Watch + Sticker + 28-page booklet

- Limited Edition Digipack (inc. bonus track)

- Jewelcase

- Brown Transparent Cassette – Nuclear Blast Mail-order Exclusive

- Red Transparent Cassette – In Flames Bandshop Exclusive

- CD Longbox — CD Jewel in a Longbox w/ Sticker & Button

- Dark Yellow w/ Green/Blue Cassette (NBA Exclusive)

- Green Tint w/ White Cassette (Band Exclusive)

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Beginning Of All Things That Will End"

"State Of Slow Decay"

"Meet Your Maker"

"Bleeding Out"

"Foregone Pt. 1"

"Foregone Pt. 2"

"Pure Light Of Mind"

"The Great Deceiver"

"In The Dark"

"A Dialogue in b Flat Minor"

"Cynosure"

"End The Transmission"

"Foregone Pt. 1" visualizer:

"State Of Slow Decay" video:

Lineup:

Anders Fridén - Vocals

Björn Gelotte - Guitar/Vocals

Chris Broderick - Guitar

Tanner Wayne - Drums

Bryce Paul - Bass