IN FLAMES Drummer TANNER WAYNE Takes You Inside The Concert Experience With New Drumeo Video

Join Tanner Wayne as he breaks down the experience at an In Flames live show. He discusses the band's songs, his kit setup, and how he survives on a world tour!

Sweden's iconic masters of metal, In Flames, have infiltrated the US for a spring headlining tour with special guests Gatecreeper and Creeping Death. The skull crushing lineup kicked off the excursion on May 1 in Portland, ME and will wrap it up on May 26 in Dallas, TX.

Commenting on the tour, vocalist Anders Fridén says: "We are very excited to have these two killer bands, Gatecreeper and Creeping Death, on this run. I foresee a night of huge riffs, blast beats, head banging, mosh pitting, people loosing their minds and more. Come on down, lets have a good time!!!"

Gatecreeper frontman Chase Mason adds: "We are very excited to tour with In Flames. We have been fans for a long time and got the opportunity to meet and play with the band last summer. In Flames has been a huge influence on our newer material and hitting the road with them after working on our record is an ideal scenario for us."

Remaining Dates:

May

9 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead

10 - Daytona, FL - Rockville

12 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small's Theatre

17 - Buffalo, NY - The Town Ballroom

18 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

19 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest

21 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews

22 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn

23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

24 - Austin, TX - Emo's

25 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

26 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

In Flames are:

Anders Fridén - Vocals

Björn Gelotte - Guitar / Vocals

Chris Broderick - Guitar

Tanner Wayne - Drums

Liam Wilson - Bass