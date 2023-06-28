IN FLAMES - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Gothenburg Show Streaming

On June 21st, In Flames performed at Liseberg in Gothenburg, Sweden. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"The Beginning of All Things That Will End"

"The Great Deceiver"

"Everything's Gone"

"Where the Dead Ships Dwell"

"Darker Times"

"End The Transmission" (live debut)

"Behind Space"

"Cloud Connected"

"Only for the Weak"

"Foregone Pt. 1"

"State of Slow Decay"

"Alias"

"The Mirror's Truth"

"I Am Above"

"Take This Life"

In Flames recently announced they have parted ways with bassist, Bryce Paul. A message from the band follows...

"Jesterheads, We want to inform you that our brother Bryce Paul has decided to step away from the band. We wish him well on his future endeavours and thank him for everything he put into the band the last several years. Our friend Liam Wilson (The Dillinger Escape Plan) will be stepping in to help us out this summer!"

Find In Flames' complete tour itinerary here.