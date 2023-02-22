IN FLAMES – Foregone Lands At #1 In Four Countries

In Flames, the modern metal visionaries, can celebrate another major career milestone. The band's latest studio album, Foregone, has achieved phenomenal success on the international charts. The band scored a stunning No. 1 result in their home country Sweden, easily surpassing their competitors. The record also conquered the No. 1 spot in several other European countries, landing them the top position in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, proving their ongoing international success and the sheer devotion of their fans.

"We want to thank all the Jesterheads worldwide for the continued support especially on our new album Foregone!" states In Flames. "Can't wait to bring these songs live around the world! See you all very soon…"

Foregone is the band's 14th studio album and combines the greatest aggressive, metallic, and melodic strengths of In Flames' landmark catalog records with the seasoned song writing of their contemporary era.

Chart placement:

Germany #1

Switzerland #1

Austria #1

Sweden #1 (Hard Rock #1, Vinyl #1, Physical #1)

USA Record Label Independent Current Album Charts #2

Finland #4

Norway #10

Scotland #15

Greece #20

Spain #20 (Vinyl #1)

Belgium (Vlaanderen) #20

Japan #21

Poland #24

Belgium (Wallonia) #29

Netherlands #60

Australia #63 (Digital #3, Physical #7)

France #63 (Physical #22, Vinyl #63)

United Kingdom #79 (Indie #6, Rock #3, Vinyl #23)

Italy #93

Foregone features artwork designed by Blake Armstrong. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Beginning Of All Things That Will End"

"State Of Slow Decay"

"Meet Your Maker"

"Bleeding Out"

"Foregone Pt. 1"

"Foregone Pt. 2"

"Pure Light Of Mind"

"The Great Deceiver"

"In The Dark"

"A Dialogue in b Flat Minor"

"Cynosure"

"End The Transmission"

"End The Transmission" lyric video:

"Meet Your Maker" video:

"Foregone Pt. 1" visualizer:

"State Of Slow Decay" video:

Lineup:

Anders Fridén - Vocals

Björn Gelotte - Guitar/Vocals

Chris Broderick - Guitar

Tanner Wayne - Drums

Bryce Paul - Bass