IN FLAMES Frontman ANDERS FRIDÉN On Becoming A Professional Musician - "I Had No Back-Up Plan Whatsoever" (Video)

Finland's Chaoszine caught up with In Flames frontman Anders Friden prior to the band's show at Tuska Festival 2023 in Helsinki on July 1st.

In the clip below, Fridén reveals his initial plan had been to become an architect rather than a touring musician.

"That's what I went to school for. That was my goal, but then heavy metal fucked it up. No back-up plan... that was a long time ago. In the early days that's what I wanted to go to school for, but then In Flames started touring more and more. It was an either / or (situation). So, no back-up plan whatsoever."

On June 21st, In Flames performed at Liseberg in Gothenburg, Sweden. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"The Beginning of All Things That Will End"

"The Great Deceiver"

"Everything's Gone"

"Where the Dead Ships Dwell"

"Darker Times"

"End The Transmission" (live debut)

"Behind Space"

"Cloud Connected"

"Only for the Weak"

"Foregone Pt. 1"

"State of Slow Decay"

"Alias"

"The Mirror's Truth"

"I Am Above"

"Take This Life"

In Flames recently announced they have parted ways with bassist, Bryce Paul. A message from the band follows...

"Jesterheads, We want to inform you that our brother Bryce Paul has decided to step away from the band. We wish him well on his future endeavours and thank him for everything he put into the band the last several years. Our friend Liam Wilson (The Dillinger Escape Plan) will be stepping in to help us out this summer!"

Find In Flames' complete tour itinerary here.