IN FLAMES Guitarist BJÖRN GELOTTE On Working With CHRIS BRODERICK - "It's A Bit Like Having A Guitar Teacher With Me On The Road; It's Been So Inspiring"

In Flames released their 14th studio album, Foregone, on February 10th. Total Guitar caught up with guitarist Björn Gelotte to discuss the making of the record and reveals why touring with Chris Broderick is like having a personal guitar trainer on-call 24/7. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Total Guitar: This new album feels more thick and metallic, and arguably less experimental than its predecessor...

Björn: "I think mostly that comes down the production. We never really know what’s going to happen, the writing sessions turn into demo recordings and then we end up in the studio, where we’ll carry on writing. It’s a very organic thing. I think our last album I, The Mask was more rock-sounding because of the mix. This time we wanted to sound big and sound metal, and it ended up being possibly the best-sounding record we’ve done."

Total Guitar: You hired ex-Megadeth guitarist Chris Broderick for a tour in 2019. Now he’s a full member of In Flames.

Björn: "I don’t know how Dave Mustaine does it, finding these incredibly talented guys. Chris is insane, as is his replacement Kiko (Loureiro) who is doing a killer job right now. We’ve known Chris for over 20 years, since he was in Jag Panzer and Nevermore. He’s extremely hard-working. If he can, he’ll play eight hours a day... in between workouts! It’s been so inspiring. I’ve never played as much guitar as I do now... my fucking calluses! It’s a bit like having a guitar teacher with me on the road. For this album, he didn’t do any rhythms, but I asked him if he wanted to do solos and was happy when he said yes. He was super-prepared. He probably had it all written down on sheet paper. He’s funny that way, but very organised!"

To celebrate the release of Foregone, In Flames have shared the lyric video for "End The Transmission". Watch below.

Foregone, the furious new studio album, combines the greatest aggressive, metallic, and melodic strengths of their landmark records with the seasoned song writing of their contemporary era. A sense of pride, accomplishment, and continued vitality are evident every time the band takes the stage, and all over Foregone. The album itself represents In Flames' past, present, and future.

"We are very proud to finally share this album with you," the band says. "Everything from our past, present, and a brief glimpse into the future is laid out in these songs. Can't wait to bring these songs to life on the road and play them for everyone. See you all very soon!"

Foregone features artwork designed by Blake Armstrong. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Beginning Of All Things That Will End"

"State Of Slow Decay"

"Meet Your Maker"

"Bleeding Out"

"Foregone Pt. 1"

"Foregone Pt. 2"

"Pure Light Of Mind"

"The Great Deceiver"

"In The Dark"

"A Dialogue in b Flat Minor"

"Cynosure"

"End The Transmission"

"End The Transmission" lyric video:

"Meet Your Maker" video:

"Foregone Pt. 1" visualizer:

"State Of Slow Decay" video:

Lineup:

Anders Fridén - Vocals

Björn Gelotte - Guitar/Vocals

Chris Broderick - Guitar

Tanner Wayne - Drums

Bryce Paul - Bass