IN FLAMES Guitarist CHRIS BRODERICK Looks Back On Joining MEGADETH - "It Really Showed Me How Interested People Are In Your Personality And Who You Are As An Individual"

Guitarist Chris Broderick (In Flames, Act Of Defiance, ex-Megadeth) is featured in a new interview with Rock Sverige. An excerpt is available below.

Niclas Müller-Hansen: In my opinion, the new album Foregone is the best sounding album In Flames has put out in a long time, so I guess it´s because of your contributions?

Chris Broderick: "(Laughs) I would love to take credit for it, but quite honestly I think it was a mix of just the songs themselves, where the songs wanted to be in terms of how hard they hit, and the fact that they´re fairly guitar driven this go round, and Anders contributing to the mix and how he wanted it to sound in the mastering. I love I, The Mask (2019) and I think it´s got great songs on it, but I think the mix for Foregone sounds a lot heavier and a lot more guitar driven."

Niclas Müller-Hansen: "What is something you learned from working with a guy like Dave Mustaine, who´s been in the business forever? Anything you took away from that experience of being in Megadeth?

Chris Broderick: "I took a lot away from it, because it really showed me that there is a lot more to music than the music, which I both appreciated and hated at the same time. Prior to thatI was just like 'I´m a musician! I´m a guitarist and I play the guitar.' And when I joined Megadeth and got into that camp, it really showed me how interested people are in your personality and who you are as an individual and that was shocking to me. How you present yourself and stuff like that, so that´s like one of the biggest things I learned from my time in Megadeth."

Read the complete interview here.

Jackson Guitars recently released the latest episode in their Behind The Riff series. Watch below as Chris Broderick takes you through a 16th note intervallic riff in C#.

