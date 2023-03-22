IN FLAMES - ”Meet Your Maker" Video Surpasses 2 Million Views, Director PATRIC ULLAEUS Shares Behind The Scenes Footage

In January 2023, In Flames released the video for "Meet Your Maker" from their 14th studio album, Foregone. Now, a mere two months later, the video has been viewed over two million times on YouTube.

In celebration, Swedish video director Patric Ullaeus (Arch Enemy, Evergrey, Dimmu Borgir) has taken to social media with the following statement:

"Hey there, incredible people! We did it! The music video I directed for In Flames 'Meet Your Maker', has just crossed the 2 million views mark on YouTube!

As a token of gratitude and to share the excitement, I'm releasing a behind-the-scenes film called 'Making The Video With In Flames'. This exclusive footage will give you a sneak peek into the creative process and hard work that went into crafting this epic music video.

A huge THANK YOU to each and every one of you who supported, shared, and enjoyed the video! Keep the love coming and enjoy the behind-the-scenes adventure!"

Check out the video for "Meet Your Maker" from In Flames and director Patric Ullaeus:

In Flames is currently on tour in Australia as part of Knotfest, alongside Slipknot, Parkway Drive, Megadeth, and many more. Their next show is March 24th in Melbourne. To view their complete live itinerary, visit this location.