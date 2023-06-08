IN FLAMES Part Ways With Bassist BRYCE PAUL; Touring Replacement Revealed

June 8, 2023, 36 minutes ago

news heavy metal bryce paul in flames

Sweden's In Flames have announced that they have parted ways with bassist, Bryce Paul. A message from the band follows...

"Jesterheads, We want to inform you that our brother Bryce Paul has decided to step away from the band. We wish him well on his future endeavours and thank him for everything he put into the band the last several years. Our friend Liam Wilson (The Dillinger Escape Plan) will be stepping in to help us out this summer! Next stop Hellfest Open Air Festival!!!"

Find In Flames' complete tour itinerary here.



