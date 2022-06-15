IN FLAMES - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Nova Rock Festival 2022 Show Streaming

Swedish metal veterans In Flames performed at Nova Rock 2022 in Nickelsdorf, Austria on June 12th. Pro-shot video of the band's entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Alias"

"Everything's Gone"

"Where the Dead Ships Dwell"

"Call My Name"

"All for Me"

"Cloud Connected"

"Behind Space"

"Graveland"

"State of Slow Decay"

"Only for the Weak"

"Deliver Us"

"The End"

"The Mirror's Truth"

"I Am Above"

"Take This Life"

In Flames have re-signed with Nuclear Blast, extending their partnership on a worldwide level. As one of the most influential metal bands of all time, the news foreshadows some exciting plans for the Gothenburg legends, soon to be rolled out.

Marcus Hammer, the managing director of Nuclear Blast, states, "We are extremely happy to welcome In Flames back into the NBR family on a worldwide basis. Here's the message to the metal world: A new metal masterpiece is about to drop and you can guarantee there is no decay visible. Quite the contrary. In Flames and Nuclear Blast will kill it together - once again and stronger than ever!"

Nathan Barley Phillips, Senior A&R, comments, "As a dedicated long-serving Jesterhead myself, it gives me great pleasure to represent In Flames as they embark on this exciting new chapter of their illustrious career. I cannot wait for you all to hear what this incredible band have in store!"

Following this groundbreaking news, In Flames have released a crushing new single titled "State Of Slow Decay". The song, which was premiered live at Sweden Rock festival, comes accompanied by a video that features the band performing their new track on an unconventional stage. Watch below.

"We have always done our own thing without any pressure from the outside world, BUT being back with Nuclear Blast worldwide has for sure inspired us to write a host of new material that includes the past, the present, and the future," comments frontman Anders Fridén. "'State Of Slow Decay' includes everything that In Flames are known for. But it's more than just a song, it's a fucking statement. I couldn't be happier to release this as a taste of what's to come."