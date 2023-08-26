IN FLAMES - Pro-Shot Video Of Full Summer Breeze 2023 Set Streaming

Swedish melodic metal icons In Flames performed on the main stage at Sumnmer Breeze 2023 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany on August 19th. Pro-shot video of the band's entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"The Beginning of All Things That Will End" (Intro)

"The Great Deceiver"

"Pinball Map"

"Everything's Gone"

"Where the Dead Ships Dwell"

"Darker Times"

"Leeches"

"Behind Space"

"The Hive"

"Cloud Connected"

"Only for the Weak"

"Foregone Pt. 1"

"State of Slow Decay"

"Alias"

"The Mirror's Truth"

"I Am Above"

"Take This Life"

In Flames have premiered The Journey Home documentary, which chronicles the band's last European tour, the making of their Foregone album, and more. Check it out below: