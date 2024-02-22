IN FLAMES Release New Lyric Video For "A Dialogue In B Flat Minor"

Sweden's In Flames have released a brand new lyric video for the song "A Dialogue In B Flat Minor", taken from their album, Foregone. Watch below:

In celebration of the first anniversary of Foregone, In Flames recently released a digital bonus version of the album on all streaming platforms.

A documentary focusing on the making of Foregone can be viewed in two segments below:

Pt. 1: Writing Process:

Pt. 2: Pre-Production:

The anniversary edition of this highly lauded part of the group's discography comes accompanied by alternative artwork (see below) as well as including a new bonus track, "Become One".

The band states: "Foregone was a very special record to make and time for our band. We normally don’t have any extra material leftover but this time we had 'Become One' and want to share it with you all. Hope you enjoy!! See you out on the road this year!"

Stream Foregone (Bonus Version) including "Become One" here. Watch the visualizer for "Become One" below:

In Flames are set to infiltrate the US for a spring headlining US tour with special guests Gatecreeper and Creeping Death. The skull crushing lineup will kick off the excursion on May 1 in Portland, ME and will wrap it up on May 26 in Dallas, TX.

Commenting on the tour, vocalist Anders Fridén says: "We are very excited to have these two killer bands, Gatecreeper and Creeping Death, on this run. I foresee a night of huge riffs, blast beats, head banging, mosh pitting, people loosing their minds and more. Come on down, lets have a good time!!!"

Gatecreeper frontman Chase Mason adds: "We are very excited to tour with In Flames. We have been fans for a long time and got the opportunity to meet and play with the band last summer. In Flames has been a huge influence on our newer material and hitting the road with them after working on our record is an ideal scenario for us."

Purchase tickets here.

Dates:

May

1 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

2 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

3 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

4 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

5 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

7 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

8 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

9 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead

10 - Daytona, FL - Rockville

12 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small's Theatre

17 - Buffalo, NY - The Town Ballroom

18 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

19 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest

21 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews

22 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn

23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

24 - Austin, TX - Emo's

25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

26 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

In Flames are:

Anders Fridén - Vocals

Björn Gelotte - Guitar / Vocals

Chris Broderick - Guitar

Tanner Wayne - Drums

Liam Wilson - Bass