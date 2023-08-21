IN FLAMES Release "The Journey Home" Documentary Chronicling EU Tour, Making Foregone Album, And More

Sweden's In Flames have premiered The Journey Home documentary, which chronicles the band's last European tour, the making of their Foregone album, and more. Check it out below:

In Flames will be special guests of Meshuggah when they return to US and Canadian stages for a 19 date tour this fall. Produced by Live Nation, the journey will commence on November 21 in San Diego, California and run through December 16 in Laval, Quebec. Whitechapel will offer more support on the tour.

Dates:

November

21 - Soma - San Diego, CA

22 - Hard Rock Live Sacramento - Wheatland, CA

24 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

25 - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre - Vancouver, BC

27 - Midway Music Hall - Edmonton, AB

28 - Grey Eagle Event Centre - Calgary, AB

30 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

December

1 - The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus - Minneapolis, MN

2 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

3 - GLC Live at 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

5 - The Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana - Gary, IN

6 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

8 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

9 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

10 - The Wellmont Theater - Montclair, NJ

12 - Toyota Oakdale Theater - Wallingford, CT

14 - Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA

15 - History - Toronto, ON

16 - Place Bell - Laval, QC - w/ Voivod