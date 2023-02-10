IN FLAMES Share "End The Transmission" Lyric Video; Foregone Album Out Now

Today, February 10, marks the beginning of a new era, not only for Swedish modern metal visionaries In Flames, but for the metal community. Today marks the release of the band's 14th studio album Foregone - a masterpiece from a band whose artistry and influence on modern metal is undeniable.

To celebrate the release, In Flames have shared the lyric video for "End The Transmission". Watch below.

Foregone, the furious new studio album, combines the greatest aggressive, metallic, and melodic strengths of their landmark records with the seasoned song writing of their contemporary era. A sense of pride, accomplishment, and continued vitality are evident every time the band takes the stage, and all over Foregone. The album itself represents In Flames' past, present, and future.

"We are very proud to finally share this album with you," the band says. "Everything from our past, present, and a brief glimpse into the future is laid out in these songs. Can't wait to bring these songs to life on the road and play them for everyone. See you all very soon!"

Foregone features artwork designed by Blake Armstrong. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Beginning Of All Things That Will End"

"State Of Slow Decay"

"Meet Your Maker"

"Bleeding Out"

"Foregone Pt. 1"

"Foregone Pt. 2"

"Pure Light Of Mind"

"The Great Deceiver"

"In The Dark"

"A Dialogue in b Flat Minor"

"Cynosure"

"End The Transmission"

"End The Transmission" lyric video:

"Meet Your Maker" video:

"Foregone Pt. 1" visualizer:

"State Of Slow Decay" video:

Lineup:

Anders Fridén - Vocals

Björn Gelotte - Guitar/Vocals

Chris Broderick - Guitar

Tanner Wayne - Drums

Bryce Paul - Bass