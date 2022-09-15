IN FLAMES To Release Fourteenth Studio Album, Foregone, In February; Visualizer Released For New Single "Foregone Pt. 1"

In Flames represent the best of metal - past, present, and future. As New Wave of Swedish Death Metal architects and innovative purveyors of groove and melody, the band's artistry and influence in undeniable.

Today, the band shares news fans have been eagerly awaiting. In Flames' fourteenth studio album, Foregone, arrives via Nuclear Blast on February 10.

Frontman Anders Fridén states, "Going into the Foregone sessions, we wanted to make a record that was heavily guitar-driven, and that had a strong foundation between the bass and drums. We still approached our songwriting the same way, as we always have, as a juxtaposition between melody and aggression. That's the DNA of our music. From the lyrical end of things, there was no shortage of inspiration to draw from, especially the concept of time."

He continues, "Humanity as a whole was forced to slow down and take breather. In that break, many of us spent time evaluating and reprioritizing. Time is a constant, but what do we do with it and how we perceive it varies. Especially now looking at where the world seems to be headed faster than ever before."

Fridén finishes, "It's crazy that after everything we are still here and on our fourteenth album. I feel that we've found a great balance between the past, the present and the future with Forgone. This is a new era of In Flames!"

The band has also shared the visualizer for "Foregone Pt. 1." Watch it below, and stream the song here. The visualizer was created by Oleg Rooz. The Ukrainian graphic designer used groundbreaking AI technology to create the visuals. As one of the first bands relying on AI for a music video, In Flames remain on the cutting edge.

"I thought that everything we've been through these past few years would be a reminder that life is precious, and that time is not on our side," offers Fridén. "Unfortunately, I feel that we've woken up in a world that's more hostile and bleak than ever before. The clock is ticking and the countdown has begun…"

Foregone also features artwork designed by Blake Armstrong.

Foregone will be available in the following formats:

- 2LP Black

- 2LP White w/ Black Marble

- 2LP Crystal Clear w/ Red Splatter —Nuclear Blast Mail-order Exclusive

- 2LP Dark Green – Sweden Rock Exclusive

- 2LP Crystal Clear – EMP Exclusive

- 2LP Gold – Nordic Exclusive

- 2LP Gold w/ Black Marble – Nuclear Blast Mail-order + selected retailers

- 2LP Red – USA Retail

- 2LP White – Revolver Exclusive (USA)

- 2LP Sun Yellow – Gimme Radio Exclusive (USA)

- 2LP Red w/ Black – In Flames Bandshop Exclusive

- Boxset – 2LP Picture Disc + CD Digipack + Pocket Watch + Sticker + 28-page booklet

- Limited Edition Digipack (inc. bonus track)

- Jewelcase

- Brown Transparent Cassette – Nuclear Blast Mail-order Exclusive

- Red Transparent Cassette – In Flames Bandshop Exclusive

- CD Longbox — CD Jewel in a Longbox w/ Sticker & Button

- Dark Yellow w/ Green/Blue Cassette (NBA Exclusive)

- Green Tint w/ White Cassette (Band Exclusive)

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Beginning Of All Things That Will End"

"State Of Slow Decay"

"Meet Your Maker"

"Bleeding Out"

"Foregone Pt. 1"

"Foregone Pt. 2"

"Pure Light Of Mind"

"The Great Deceiver"

"In The Dark"

"A Dialogue in b Flat Minor"

"Cynosure"

"End The Transmission"

"Foregone Pt. 1" visualizer:

"State Of Slow Decay" video:

In Flames are currently touring the US before embarking on their big European tour in November. Ahead of the tour of the year, the Swedish metal powerhouse will stream their performance at House Of Blues in Chicago on September 23. Get tickets here.

Lineup:

Anders Fridén - Vocals

Björn Gelotte - Guitar/Vocals

Chris Broderick - Guitar

Tanner Wayne - Drums

Bryce Paul - Bass