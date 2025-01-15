IN THE WOODS… Unveils “A Misrepresentation Of I” Music Video; New Album Detailed

In The Woods... have premiered the video clip “A Misrepresentation Of I” as the first single taken from their forthcoming new album Otra. The seventh full-length of the Norwegian avant-garde metal band from the city of Kristiansand has been scheduled for release on April 11, 2025.

Preorder Otra here.

"Our first single from our upcoming studio album Otra takes you on a melodic journey through hard battles with your own self,” guitarist and keyboard player Kåre André Sletteberg explains. "All faith is lost and it is now a game between light and darkness. This is our shot at something musically a bit different than usual, but still attached to what In the Woods… have become and what our future will hold: something melodic, beautiful, and yet still heavy."

With their seventh studio album Otra, In The Woods... might surprise their listeners – and particularly those, who have not followed the remarkable evolution that the band from the southern Norwegian city of Kristiansand has undergone since the early nineties.

The tracks of Otra are surprisingly captivating with melodic tunes dominating the present sound of In The Woods... – although progressive elements and the occasional rough reminder of the Norwegians' harsh past are also regularly shimmering through the fabric of these songs. What sets Otra apart from the average heavy work of music is the excellence of composition that shows expert level experience and comes with a seeming ease that makes the achievement even greater.

Lyrically, Otra revolves around stories connected to the eponymous river that winds for 245 kilometres through the South of Norway and spills into the Skagerrak, the strait that separates the country from Denmark and Sweden, at the band's home in Kristiansand.

Tracklisting:

“The Things You Shouldn’t Know”

“A Misrepresentation Of I”

“The Crimson Crown”

“The Kiss And The Lie”

“Let Me Sing”

“Come Ye Sinners”

“The Wandering Deity”

“A Misrepresentation Of I” video: