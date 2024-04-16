IN THIS MOMENT And ICE NINE KILLS Announce The Kiss Of Death Tour Part 2

Following the huge success of their 2023 co-headline dates, two of the most creative and other- worldly forces in modern metal, Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment, have today announced the Kiss Of Death Tour Part 2, a sequel. The two bands will join forces once again to bring their spectacular and highly acclaimed live shows together this summer in 21 cities across the country. Joining Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment on The Kiss of Death 2024 Tour will be Avatar and TX2.

Speaking on the announcement of the tour, Ice Nine Kills frontman, Spencer Charnas, shares “The Kiss Of Death tour with our friends, In This Moment, last year was one for the books... We're excited to continue the body count this summer when we do it all over again, only bigger, bloodier and without being on parole... See you there Psychos!"

In This Moment comment, "We are thrilled to announce we are joining forces once again with the one and only Ice Nine Kills and special guests Avatar. We all knew after finalizing the first leg of this tour that there was no other choice than to bring it back for more dates. It’s a visual and audio experience that people will never forget. Get your tickets now!”

Tickets for the Kiss Of Death Tour will go on general sale at 10 AM local on Friday, April 19 with pre-sales already underway.

Dates:

August

6 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

7 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Outer Harbor

9 – Green Bay, WI – Capitol Credit Union Park

10 – Dubuque, IA – Q Casino

13 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theatre

14 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

16 – Las Vista, NE – The Astro

17 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

20 – Bismarck, ND – Bismarck Events Center

21 – Billings, MT – Downtown Billings Skatepark

23 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Events Centre

27 – Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain America Center

28 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great SaltAir

30 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Amphitheater

31 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater Of The Clouds

September

3 – Sacramento, CA – The Backyard

4 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

5 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels

8 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

9 – Wichita, KS – WAVE

10 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory