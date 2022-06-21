IN THIS MOMENT Announce Blood 1983 US Tour With Special Guests NOTHING MORE

In This Moment have announced that they will be hitting the road for their Blood 1983 tour, with special guests Nothing More.

Kicking off August 26 in Evansville, Indiana - the Blood 1983 tour has the group set to take over stages in major markets including Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Los Angeles and Chicago from August through October 2022. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now. Click here for more info.

The tour announcement precedes the release of information for a special EP entitled Blood 1983, commemorating the ten year anniversary of In This Moment’s gold certified album Blood (2012). Further details on the EP will be released in the coming weeks.

Tour dates:

August

26 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza

27 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

28 - Clive, IA - Horizon Events Center

30 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September

1 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center

2 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

3 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

6 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

8 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

10 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE – outdoor stage

15 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre

17 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

20 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live

21 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

24 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Center

25 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live (no Nothing More)

27 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live

28 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

30 - Great Falls, MT - Centene Stadium

October

1 - Spokane, WA - The Podium

3 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

4 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schinitzer Concert Hall

5 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre

7 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center

8 - Central Point, OR - Bi-Mart Amphitheater

11 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

14 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

18 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

19 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

21 - Chicago, IL - Radius

22 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

In This Moment is:

Maria Brink (lead vocals)

Chris Howorth (guitars)

Travis Johnson (bass)

Randy Weitzel (rhythm guitar)

Kent Dimmel (drums)

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)