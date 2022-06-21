IN THIS MOMENT Announce Blood 1983 US Tour With Special Guests NOTHING MORE
June 21, 2022, an hour ago
In This Moment have announced that they will be hitting the road for their Blood 1983 tour, with special guests Nothing More.
Kicking off August 26 in Evansville, Indiana - the Blood 1983 tour has the group set to take over stages in major markets including Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Los Angeles and Chicago from August through October 2022. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now. Click here for more info.
The tour announcement precedes the release of information for a special EP entitled Blood 1983, commemorating the ten year anniversary of In This Moment’s gold certified album Blood (2012). Further details on the EP will be released in the coming weeks.
Tour dates:
August
26 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza
27 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
28 - Clive, IA - Horizon Events Center
30 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September
1 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center
2 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom
3 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma
6 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
8 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival
9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
10 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE – outdoor stage
15 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre
17 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
20 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live
21 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival
24 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Center
25 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live (no Nothing More)
27 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live
28 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
30 - Great Falls, MT - Centene Stadium
October
1 - Spokane, WA - The Podium
3 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
4 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schinitzer Concert Hall
5 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre
7 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center
8 - Central Point, OR - Bi-Mart Amphitheater
11 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
14 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
18 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
19 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre
21 - Chicago, IL - Radius
22 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
In This Moment is:
Maria Brink (lead vocals)
Chris Howorth (guitars)
Travis Johnson (bass)
Randy Weitzel (rhythm guitar)
Kent Dimmel (drums)
(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)