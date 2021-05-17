IN THIS MOMENT Announce Rescheduled US Tour With BLACK VEIL BRIDES; MARIA BRINK + ANDY BLACK Team Up For "Meet Me In The Fire" Song

In This Moment will make their return to the road this September. The band will embark on a headline US tour this fall, dubbed The In-Between Tour. The trek kicks off on September 17 in Lincoln, Nebraska and winds through the country before wrapping on November 21 in Atlanta. All confirmed dates are below.

Support will come from Black Veil Brides, DED, and Raven Black. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 21 at 10am local time.

In This Moment are eager to return to stages and connect with fans - while playing new material as well as the classics and fan-favorites from their catalog.

"We are elated and excited for the upcoming The In-Between Tour'with Black Veil Brides, DED, and Raven Black," the band says. "This tour has been a long time coming and we've all been so patient and through so much. As a result, it will be one of the most exciting and exhilarating tours of our life. We can't wait to see all of you. Let's make some memories we'll never forget."

Additionally, In This Moment singer Maria Brink has partnered with tourmate and BVB vocalist Andy Black for a track along with composer Tyler Bates. The duo duet on DC Comics' The Dark Nights: Death Metal track "Meet Me In The Fire," which will be released on May 19 on Loma Vista Recordings.

Tour dates:

September

17 - Lincoln, NE - Centennial Mall & M Street - Outdoor Stage

18 - Springfield, MO - Shrine Mosque

19 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

21 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

22 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

24 - Lubbock, TX - Lone Star Amphitheatre

25 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

27 - Denver, CO - Mission Theatre

29 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

October

2 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

3 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

7 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

8 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena

10 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

12 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center

13 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

14 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

16 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre

19 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

20 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory at The District

22 - Hammond, IN - The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond

23 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

24 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live

26 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Expo C

27 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

29 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

30 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

November

2 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

3 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

5 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

6 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theatre

7 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

9 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

10 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

12 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

13 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Events Center

14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

16 - Richmond, VA - The National

17 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

19 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Events Center

20 - Lake Buena Vista, CA - House Of Blues

21 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)