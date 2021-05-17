IN THIS MOMENT Announce Rescheduled US Tour With BLACK VEIL BRIDES; MARIA BRINK + ANDY BLACK Team Up For "Meet Me In The Fire" Song
In This Moment will make their return to the road this September. The band will embark on a headline US tour this fall, dubbed The In-Between Tour. The trek kicks off on September 17 in Lincoln, Nebraska and winds through the country before wrapping on November 21 in Atlanta. All confirmed dates are below.
Support will come from Black Veil Brides, DED, and Raven Black. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 21 at 10am local time.
In This Moment are eager to return to stages and connect with fans - while playing new material as well as the classics and fan-favorites from their catalog.
"We are elated and excited for the upcoming The In-Between Tour'with Black Veil Brides, DED, and Raven Black," the band says. "This tour has been a long time coming and we've all been so patient and through so much. As a result, it will be one of the most exciting and exhilarating tours of our life. We can't wait to see all of you. Let's make some memories we'll never forget."
Additionally, In This Moment singer Maria Brink has partnered with tourmate and BVB vocalist Andy Black for a track along with composer Tyler Bates. The duo duet on DC Comics' The Dark Nights: Death Metal track "Meet Me In The Fire," which will be released on May 19 on Loma Vista Recordings.
Tour dates:
September
17 - Lincoln, NE - Centennial Mall & M Street - Outdoor Stage
18 - Springfield, MO - Shrine Mosque
19 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom
21 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
22 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
24 - Lubbock, TX - Lone Star Amphitheatre
25 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
27 - Denver, CO - Mission Theatre
29 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
30 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
October
2 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
3 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield
5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
7 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center
8 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena
10 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
12 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center
13 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom
14 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
16 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre
19 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre
20 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory at The District
22 - Hammond, IN - The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond
23 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
24 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live
26 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Expo C
27 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
29 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre
30 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!
31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
November
2 - Cleveland, OH - Agora
3 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
5 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
6 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theatre
7 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
9 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
10 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
12 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues
13 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Events Center
14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
16 - Richmond, VA - The National
17 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall
19 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Events Center
20 - Lake Buena Vista, CA - House Of Blues
21 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle
(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)