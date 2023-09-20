IN THIS MOMENT Release Rousing Cover Of BJORK's "Army Of Me"; Visualizer

Today, Grammy Award-nominated act, In This Moment, releases another new track, a stirring cover of Bjork’s "Army Of Me", taken from their forthcoming new studio album Godmode, which arrives on October 27 via BMG.

Vocalist Maria Brink comments: “I was a teenager when I first got into Bjork. I was mesmerized by her. She has a really inspiring energy to a lot of her stuff, an enlightening feeling. She's just so innovative and groundbreaking and inspiring and magical."

Guitarist Chris Howorth adds, “Maria played me three different Bjork songs to see which I thought would be the best. This was the one. I didn't know it was gonna come out as cool as it is. It's so rockin’.”

The L.A.-based band’s upcoming eighth album, Godmode, sees Brink and Howorth writing the most powerful songs of their career.

Recorded at Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, NV, the 10-track opus was produced by Kane Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch) and Tyler Bates (John Wick, Jerry Cantrell, Bush) and marks a new high for the quintet, further cementing their legacy in the heavy music world.

Continues Howorth: “There’s a spontaneity in this album that you can hear. It's a little more visceral. And that we're not with Kevin [Churko], who has done all our albums except for our very first, fans will hear those differences too, which is really cool and exciting for us. We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to hear what we’ve created.”

Check out the visualiser for "Army Of Me" below:

Pre-save/pre-add/pre-order Godmode here.

Godmode tracklisting:

"Godmode"

"The Purge"

"Army Of Me"

"Sacrifice"

"Skyburner"

"Sanctify Me"

"Everything Starts And Ends With You"

"Damaged" (Feat. Spencer Charnas)

"Fate Bringer"

"I Would Die For You"

"Godmode" visualizer:

"The Purge" video:

In support of the new album, In This Moment also announced their fall 2023 co-headline Kiss Of Death Tour with Ice Nine Kills. The twenty-two city tour kicks off on November 3 at Hard Rock Live in Gary, Indiana making stops across the US in Cincinnati, Atlanta, New York City, as well as multiple stops throughout Florida before the final show at Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, WV on December 2.

Dates:

November

3 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

4 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live **

5 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater **

7 - Indianapolis, IN - Blue Ribbon Pavilion

8 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

9 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

11 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center **

14 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Arena

16 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

17 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place

18 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

20 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

21 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

22 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

24 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre

25 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center

28 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

30 - Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena

December

1 - Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena

2 - Wheeling, WV - Wesbanco Arena

** In This Moment Only

In This Moment is:

Maria Brink (lead vocals)

Chris Howorth (guitars)

Travis Johnson (bass)

Randy Weitzel (rhythm guitar)

Kent Diimmel (drums)

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)