IN THIS MOMENT Share New Album Title Track; "Godmode" Visualizer Streaming

Today, Grammy Award-nominated act, In This Moment, releases the second new song with the title track off their forthcoming new studio album Godmode, out October 27 via BMG. Stream/share/download "Godmode" here, and watch a visualizer below.

“The lyrics came from feeling powerful and tribal and entrancing. The fact that Chris [Howorth] gets me so much that I can literally send him a voicemail and he sends it back to me in music form shows how in tune we are. It’s been a long time since I screamed on an entire verse for a song. I wanted to release a bunch of stuff and it felt visceral,” says vocalist Maria Brink about the title track.

The L.A.-based band’s eighth album finds Brink and guitarist Chris Howorth writing the most powerful songs of their career. “We’re always striving for reinvention and growth. It’s been 10 years since our Blood album, and there's been a lot of transitions happening, this year particularly, but it all felt so meant to be,” explains Brink.

Godmode was recorded at Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada, the 10-track opus was produced by Kane Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch) and Tyler Bates (John Wick, Jerry Cantrell, Bush). Godmode contains 10 dynamic songs that mark a new high for the quintet, further cementing their legacy in the heavy music world.

“We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to hear what we’ve created,” says Howorth.

Pre-save/pre-add/pre-order Godmode here.

Godmode tracklisting:

"Godmode"

"The Purge"

"Army Of Me"

"Sacrifice"

"Skyburner"

"Sanctify Me"

"Everything Starts And Ends With You"

"Damaged" (Feat. Spencer Charnas)

"Fate Bringer"

"I Would Die For You"

"The Purge" video:

In support of the new album, In This Moment also announced their fall 2023 co-headline Kiss Of Death Tour with Ice Nine Kills. The twenty-two city tour kicks off on November 3 at Hard Rock Live in Gary, Indiana making stops across the US in Cincinnati, Atlanta, New York City, as well as multiple stops throughout Florida before the final show at Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, WV on December 2.

Dates:

November

3 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

4 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live **

5 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater **

7 - Indianapolis, IN - Blue Ribbon Pavilion

8 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

9 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

11 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center **

14 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Arena

16 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

17 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place

18 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

20 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

21 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

22 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

24 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre

25 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center

28 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

30 - Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena

December

1 - Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena

2 - Wheeling, WV - Wesbanco Arena

** In This Moment Only

In This Moment is:

Maria Brink (lead vocals)

Chris Howorth (guitars)

Travis Johnson (bass)

Randy Weitzel (rhythm guitar)

Kent Diimmel (drums)

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)