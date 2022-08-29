IN THIS MOMENT To Release Blood 1983 EP In October; "Whore 1983" Streaming Now

In This Moment have released "Whore 1983", the first track from their forthcoming, Blood 1983 EP. Listen here, and below.

The Blood 1983 EP commemorates the ten year anniversary of the band’s Gold-certified album Blood (2012) and will be available digitally across all digital service providers as well as CD October 21 via BMG. To pre-save/pre-add/pre-order the Blood 1983 EP, click here.

“We are excited to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of our album Blood by bringing this new EP to life. Blood changed our lives and shifted our career in a way we will never forget,” says Maria Brink. “We created this reimagined version because we wanted to give our beautiful fans something to be excited about. ‘Blood 1983’ is just that… we can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

The EP was co-produced by Tyler Bates and Dan Haigh, and mixed by Zakk Cervini.

“The collab between In This Moment, the inimitable Dan Haigh of GUNSHIP, and myself, yielded an awesome reimagining of four of the band’s classic songs; leaning into synth wave and industrial music that has inspired all of us throughout our careers in music,” says Tyler Bates. “We love it!”

Blood 1983 EP tracklisting:

"1983"

"Adrenalize 1983"

"Burn 1983"

"Blood 1983"

"Whore 1983"

"Whore 1983":

This past weekend, the group launched their Blood 1983 tour with special guests Nothing More, Sleep Token and Cherry Bombs. The tour has the group set to take over stages in major markets including Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Los Angeles and Chicago from August through October 2022. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now.

Tour dates:

August

30 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September

1 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center

2 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

3 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

6 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

8 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

10 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE – outdoor stage

15 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre

17 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

20 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live

21 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

24 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Center

25 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live (no Nothing More)

27 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live

28 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

30 - Great Falls, MT - Centene Stadium

October

1 - Spokane, WA - The Podium

3 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

4 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schinitzer Concert Hall

5 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre

7 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center

8 - Central Point, OR - Bi-Mart Amphitheater

11 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

14 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

18 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

19 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

21 - Chicago, IL - Radius

22 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE – outdoor stage

In This Moment is:

Maria Brink (lead vocals)

Chris Howorth (guitars)

Travis Johnson (bass)

Randy Weitzel (rhythm guitar)

Kent Dimmel (drums)

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)