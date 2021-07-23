IN/VERTIGO Release Video For "Chains" From Sex, Love & Chaos EP

Calgary hard rockers, In/Vertigo, have released a video for "Chains", featured on their debut EP, Sex, Love & Chaos, available via Rockshots Records. Watch below:

The four-song Sex, Love & Chaos EP portrays In/Vertigo's intensity, drive, and relentless ear drilling musical expressions. It's a result of their sound, says the band, "Sexy, passionate and chaotic. All the songs represent these three things in one or more ways. We want to get their hearts pumping, and veins throbbing. We want to be the soundtrack to your sex life, social life, your highs, your lows, and your deepest introspective moments."

In/Vertigo is the quintessential rock n' roll act, who comes in with a sonic molotov cocktail of sound, aimed at the music world who unapologetically thirsts for classic/hard rock.

Get your copy of Sex, Love & Chaos now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Chains"

"Bad Enemy"

"The Night"

"Take It"

"Take It" video:

"The Night":

"Bad Enemy":