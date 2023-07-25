INCANTATION Share Lyric Video For New Single "Homunculus (Spirit Made Flesh) IX"

Death metal icons, Incantation, prepare the masses for their new album, Unholy Deification, out August 25 via Relapse Records. Today, the band share the second single, “Homunculus (Spirit Made Flesh) IX”, one month before the official album release.

Watch the “Homunculus (Spirit Made Flesh) IX” lyric video & album art visualizer, featuring live footage by The C.O.I.N., below:

Lyrically, Unholy Deification originates with Sherwood. An avid reader and occult logician, the Incantation bassist wanted to capture a fully realized concept of evolution through enlightenment. Expect thought-provoking, historically derived intellection. The mortal-to-deity narrative interacts with the merciless musical conflagration of hard-hitting tracks such as "Concordat (The Pact) I," "Homunculus (Spirit Made Flesh) IX," and "Invocation (Chthonic Merge) X". Make no mistake - the ferocious new album, featuring guests Jeff Beccera (Possessed), Henry Veggian (ex-Revenant), and Dan Vadim Von (Morbid Angel), is pure death metal.

Incantation's sepulchral pandemonium is visually enhanced by award-winning artist and longstanding collaborator Eliran Kantor (Immolation, Kreator, Cavalera, and more.) The end result is an interpretation of Italian Renaissance masters but thrust into Incantation's cauldron of chromatic malice.

Physical Unholy Deification pre-orders are available via Relapse.com here. Digital downloads/streaming are available here.

Unholy Deification tracklisting:

"Offerings (The Swarm) IV"

"Concordat (The Pact) I"

"Chalice (Vessel Consanguineous) VIII"

"Homunculus (Spirit Made Flesh) IX"

"Invocation (Chthonic Merge) X"

"Megaron (Sunken Chamber) VI"

"Convulse (Words Of Power) III"

"Altar (Unify In Carnage) V"

"Exile (Defy The False) II"

"Circle (Eye of Ascension) VII"

"Concordat (The Pact) I" video:

Incantation are on tour throughout Europe and Australia this summer. See all remaining dates below.

July

25 - EL Barrio Club - Dubai, UAE

27 - Crown And Anchor Hotel - Adelaide, Australia

28 - The Bridge Hotel - Sydney, Australia

29 - Max Watts Vic - Melbourne, Australia

30 - The Basement - Canberra, Australia

(Photo - Scott Kinkade)