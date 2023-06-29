INCANTATION To Release Unholy Deification Album In August; "Concordat (The Pact) I" Music Video Streaming

Death metal icons, Incantation, will unleash their new album, Unholy Deification, via Relapse Records on August 25, today revealing the record’s artwork, tracklisting, pre-orders, and first single/video.

Incantation frontman John McEntee comments, "I'm not interested in playing it safe. I think other people feel that there are limits to what we do. However, I don't see it that way. If it feels right, then it's Incantation. The songs we write are an honest expression of ourselves. When people hear the new album, I hope they think, ‘Why are these guys so pissed off?!’ Rage gives focus, which is why this album turned out the way it did."

Watch Incantation’s “Concordat (The Pact) I” music video, directed by The C.O.I.N., below.

Edified over three-plus decades of experience, Unholy Deification is Incantation’s thirteenth full-length album. Validated by peers seasoned and new, Incantation is more vital than ever. The lineup, featuring founding guitarist/vocalist John McEntee, drummer Kyle Severn, bassist Chuck Sherwood, and guitarist Luke Shively, displays death metal know-how and the power of determination.

Lyrically, Unholy Deification originates with Sherwood. An avid reader and occult logician, the Incantation bassist wanted to capture a fully realized concept of evolution through enlightenment. Expect thought-provoking, historically derived intellection. The mortal-to-deity narrative interacts with the merciless musical conflagration of hard-hitting tracks such as "Concordat (The Pact) I," "Homunculus (Spirit Made Flesh) IX," and "Invocation (Chthonic Merge) X". Make no mistake - the ferocious new album, featuring guests Jeff Beccera (Possessed), Henry Veggian (ex-Revenant), and Dan Vadim Von (Morbid Angel), is pure death metal.

Incantation's sepulchral pandemonium is visually enhanced by award-winning artist and longstanding collaborator Eliran Kantor (Immolation, Kreator, Cavalera, and more.) The end result is an interpretation of Italian Renaissance masters but thrust into Incantation's cauldron of chromatic malice.

Physical Unholy Deification pre-orders are available via Relapse.com here. Digital downloads/streaming are available here.

Unholy Deification tracklisting:

"Offerings (The Swarm) IV"

"Concordat (The Pact) I"

"Chalice (Vessel Consanguineous) VIII"

"Homunculus (Spirit Made Flesh) IX"

"Invocation (Chthonic Merge) X"

"Megaron (Sunken Chamber) VI"

"Convulse (Words Of Power) III"

"Altar (Unify In Carnage) V"

"Exile (Defy The False) II"

"Circle (Eye of Ascension) VII"

"Concordat (The Pact) I" video:

Incantation will be on tour throughout Europe and Australia this summer. See all confirmed dates below.

June

30 - Pitfest - Emmen, Netherlands

July

1 - Kavka Oudaan - Antwerp, Belgium

2 - Boston Music Room - London, UK

3 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK

4 - Exchange - Bristol, UK

6 - Le Belvédère - Namur, Belgium

7 - Bambi Galore - Hamburg, Germany

8 - Metal Magic Festival - Fredericia, Denmark

9 - The Abyss - Gothenburg, Sweden

11 - Debaser - Stockholm, Sweden

14 - In Flammen Open Air - Torgau, Germany

15 - Forest Fest - Chevenez, Switzerland

16 - Slaughter Club - Milan, Italy

17 - Bridge Klub - Ilirska Bistrica, Slovenia

18 - Fuga - Bratislava, Slovakia

20 - Hydrozagadka - Warsaw, Poland

21 - Injure Grind Attack Fest - Zawiercie, Poland

22 - Enter The Eternal Fire - Volyně, Czech Republic

25 - EL Barrio Club - Dubai, UAE

27 - Crown And Anchor Hotel - Adelaide, Australia

28 - The Bridge Hotel - Sydney, Australia

29 - Max Watts Vic - Melbourne, Australia

30 - The Basement - Canberra, Australia

(Photo - Scott Kinkade)