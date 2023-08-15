INCANTATION Unleash Official Music Video For "Invocation (Chthonic Merge) X"

As death metal icons, Incantation, prepare the masses for their new album, Unholy Deification, set for release via Relapse Records on August 25, today the band shares the record’s third single, “Invocation (Chthonic Merge) X”, and its accompanying video. Watch below:

Edified over three-plus decades of experience, Unholy Deification is Incantation’s thirteenth full-length album. Validated by peers seasoned and new, Incantation is more vital than ever. The lineup, featuring founding guitarist/vocalist John McEntee, drummer Kyle Severn, bassist Chuck Sherwood, and guitarist Luke Shively, displays death metal know-how and the power of determination.

Lyrically, Unholy Deification originates with Sherwood. An avid reader and occult logician, the Incantation bassist wanted to capture a fully realized concept of evolution through enlightenment. Expect thought-provoking, historically derived intellection. The mortal-to-deity narrative interacts with the merciless musical conflagration of hard-hitting tracks such as "Concordat (The Pact) I," "Homunculus (Spirit Made Flesh) IX," and "Invocation (Chthonic Merge) X". Make no mistake - the ferocious new album, featuring guests Jeff Beccera (Possessed), Henry Veggian (ex-Revenant), and Dan Vadim Von (Morbid Angel), is pure death metal.

Incantation's sepulchral pandemonium is visually enhanced by award-winning artist and longstanding collaborator Eliran Kantor (Immolation, Kreator, Cavalera, and more.) The end result is an interpretation of Italian Renaissance masters but thrust into Incantation's cauldron of chromatic malice.

Physical Unholy Deification pre-orders are available via Relapse.com here. Digital downloads/streaming are available here.

Unholy Deification tracklisting:

"Offerings (The Swarm) IV"

"Concordat (The Pact) I"

"Chalice (Vessel Consanguineous) VIII"

"Homunculus (Spirit Made Flesh) IX"

"Invocation (Chthonic Merge) X"

"Megaron (Sunken Chamber) VI"

"Convulse (Words Of Power) III"

"Altar (Unify In Carnage) V"

"Exile (Defy The False) II"

"Circle (Eye of Ascension) VII"

“Homunculus (Spirit Made Flesh) IX” lyric video:

"Concordat (The Pact) I" video:

(Photo - Scott Kinkade)