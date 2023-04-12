INCENDIARY Launch New Single “Echo Of Nothing”

Incendiary — Brendan Garrone, vocals; Brian Audley, guitar; Rob Nobile, guitar; and Dan Lomeli, drums — recently announced their new album Change The Way You Think About Pain. The album arrives on May 26 via Closed Casket Activities. Preorder at closedcasketactivities.com.

Today, the band has shared "Echo Of Nothing." Listen to the song, which probes a politically significant topic, below.

""Echo Of Nothing' was inspired by the migrant crisis in the EU stemming from the conflicts in Syria and Libya, among others," the band states. “The struggles and prejudice these individuals faced when coming ashore is well-documented. Less well-known is the plight of those who were captured en route and brought back to their home country, only to be held in prisons and labor camps under inhumane conditions. The song looks at how this mistreatment often breeds resentment, contempt and, ultimately, violence."

Audley weighs in about the album as a whole, saying, "The goal with this album was to refine our songwriting and deliver it more aggressively. The expectation for a hardcore band on their fourth LP may be to start sanding the edges off and becoming more polished and anthemic. We wanted to go the complete opposite direction and make them sharper. Will Putney understood the assignment from the first day we stepped into his studio. He helped us execute on our goal by bringing out the most aggressive elements for the abrasive production the songs called for."

Tracklisting:

“Bite The Hook”

“Jesus Bones”

“Echo Of Nothing”

“Host/Parasite”

“Lie Of Liberty”

“C.T.E.”

“Collision”

“Rats In The Cellar”

“Santosha (Illusion of The Self)”

“Change The Way You Think About Pain”

"Echo Of Nothing":

“Bite The Hook”: