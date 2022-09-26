INCITE Announce November / December North American Headlining Tour

Arizona thrash metal practitioners, Incite, will close out the year with a North American headlining tour. The journey will commence on November 17 in Louisville, Kentucky and run through December 17 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Comments singer Richie Cavalera, “We’re beyond fired up to get part two of our Wake Up Dead headlining tour started. We’ll be hitting a lot of killer cities we haven’t been to in quite a few years. We hope to see you all in the pits burning and shredding with us!”

Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.

Wake Up Dead North American Tour 2022:

November

17 - Germantown - Louisville, KY

18 - Legends - Cincinnati, OH

19 - Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

21 - Sneaky Dee's - Toronto, ON

22 - Turbo Haus - Montreal, QC

24 - Dominion Tavern - Ottawa, ON

25 - Backstage - Windsor, ON

26 - Corktown - Hamilton, ON

27 - Photo City - Rochester, NY

28 - Kingsland - Brooklyn, NY

29 - Planet Trog - Whitehall, PA

December

2 - Furnace41 - Atlanta, GA

3 - Slam House - Bradenton, FL

4 - The Haven - Orlando, FL

5 - The Goat - New Orleans, LA

7 - Boozers - Corpus Christi, TX

8 - Wonder Lounge - Laredo, TX

9 - Ridglea Room - Dallas, TX

11 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

12 - The Vanguard - Tulsa, OK

14 - Reggies - Chicago, IL

15 - Zymurgy - Menomonie, WI

16 - Lefty's -Des Moines, IA

17 - 1867 Bar - Lincoln, NE