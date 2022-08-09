INCITE Announces U.S. Headlining Tour

Arizona thrash metal outfit Incite will return to the road next month on a ten-date headlining tour. The Wake Up Dead tour begins on September 15 in San Diego, California and runs through September 26 in Denver, Colorado.

Comments singer Richie Cavalera, “Metalheads, we had an unfortunate cancel with the Jungle Rot tour [initially slated for August] so our team went into overdrive to get us on the road this summer. This is the first leg of the Wake Up Dead headlining tour. Hope to see all you in the pit real soon.”

Wake Up Dead is available on CD, LP, and digitally. Order the album here.

Dates:

September

15 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

16 – Tulare, CA – Fulton 55

17 – Los Osos, CA – Central Coast X Fest

18 – Cupertino, CA – X Bar

20 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield

23 – Eugene, OR – Old Nick’s

24 – Boise, ID – Shredder

25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

26 – Denver, CO – Roxy Theatre