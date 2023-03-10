India’s ORACLE'S EYE Introduce Neoclassical Symphonic Mathcore With The Cognitive Octet

After releasing their 14 minutes long debut single “A Thousand Doors” the initiators of neoclassical symphonic mathcore from India, Oracle’s Eye announces seven other songs to be released back-to-back as singles, where these eight consecutive tracks (including their debut single) are supposed to mark the first phase (according to the band members) of their music timeline, named meaningfully enough ”The Cognitive Octet”. The songs following the first one being ”A Savior’s Dream”,”Words Of Time”,”For The Undone”,”Goat Or Not”,”Scream In Solitude”,”Can’t Escape”,”Releventory” respectively all eight tracks individually are supposed to portray eight different emotions and sides of human mind. The expected time of release of “A Savior’s Dream” is said to be the first half of April and all the consecutive songs will follow with a gap of two to three months for each single.

While being asked about the songwriting style, Prince (Vocalist, guitarist) said “It usually goes like a combination of first-person interactions and tell-tale storytelling so the listener can put him/herself in the place of the character and visualize the story according to his/her own interpretations of it” with Baron (Drummer) adding “Our songs tend to have parts of real life events and experiences so we want our audience to relate to it in their own ways". "A problem that we often face while writing and composing the pieces is we tend to make things overly complex, we as mathcore musicians love to include intricate complex segments and theories but we always try to make things such that an average listener can enjoy the track even if he/she doesn’t follow our musicality’ says Ron (Guitarist, Bassist). Being asked about the Symphonic part of their genre, Deun (Guitarist) responds saying “I wish some day in near future our music would get featured in a movie or something”.

The phase “The Cognitive Octet” aiming to discover various sides of human psychology, the band members explain portions and summaries of each song and what they represent. “A Thousand Doors” being their already released debut single portrays grief through the story of a child stuck in his sadistic manipulative father’s shoes, getting stuck in a loop of circumstances that he always ran away from and becoming that man himself whom he always despised. The coming one “A Savior's Dream” portrays pride through the eyes of a son fighting to remove the stain of treachery brought by his father from his own name and facing his inner conflicts as he comes to know the real face of honor. The third one “Words Of Time” tells us a tale of love between “Time” and “Space” where Time is cursed to die after every error she makes creating the perfect universe only to be resurrected to start it all over again, where Space remains the same, watching and waiting for its end.

The fourth one “For The Undone” represents guts, the basis of every creation by mankind till now. “Goat Or Not” being the fifth in line portrays ego that tints our personalities behind the scenes creating hierarchies. The sixth one “Scream In Solitude” paints a picture of lust, a story of a poet fantasizing about the lady of his dreams that he himself created in his writings. The next one “Can’t Escape” shows despair of an artist creating his masterpiece that he knows will eventually kill him even before he can show it to the world. And finally, “Releventory” being supposedly an abbreviation of “A Relevant Story” showcases faces of anguish, marking the end of the first phase. All in all, every track is expected to follow a dark overall vibe with twists, turns, ups and downs through complex musical segments with bright uplifting moments here and there making the whole phase a one-of-a-kind roller coaster ride.

Talking about their roots and musicality Prince says, “Back in days when we were working with other setups individually, we conceptualized this to be a prog studio project but while getting under one roof and putting together the pieces, we figured those thoughts and emotions needed a bigger, wider, more complex and sophisticated base to convey their meaning and depth to the listeners, so here we are now.” According to the band, each member comes from slightly different genre influences like jazz, classic prog, hard rock, metalcore... etc., which apparently helps them even more crafting new ideas and creating diverse soundscapes.

Starting their journey from January of 2022 this comparatively very young group of boys have already started to see their names in the columns of some regional, national and a few international journals and blogs with their debut track, with the two oldest members of the band Baron and Prince having their backgrounds involved with some nationally renowned regional rock bands in India (names like Moheener Ghoraguli, Sohor, Mukhosh). The band members proudly share the names of their inspirations, names like King Crimson, Dream Theatre, Opeth, TOOL, Porcupine Tree, The Dillinger Escape Plan, The Aristocrats, Plini, Animals As Leaders... etc. Being the very first of their kind from their country, Oracle’s Eye stands tall with ambitions to pioneer a new wave of modern progressive music in India and hopefully, leave their mark on the pages of world music as well.