INDUCTION Release The Power Of Power Digital EP, Share Music Video For New Song "Set You Free"

Relentless. Unstoppable. Impressive. Today, spearheads of the next power metal generation, Induction - who are currently getting ready to play Helloween's Hello-Feast in Slovakia tomorrow - surprise fans by releasing a new digital EP, titled The Power Of Power. It features the brand new track "Set You Free", as well as the most power metal songs of the band's repertoire. Rekindling all classic elements of the genre in its own modern and unique way, "Set You Free" is Induction's interpretation and homage to the glorious days of power metal.

Watch the video below, and stream/purchase The Power Of Power EP here.

Guitarist Tim Kanoa Hansen: "Bands such as Helloween, Stratovarius and Sonata Arctica have truly shaped the power metal genre, and I have always wanted to write a song honouring this part of history, which we all know and love. This comes just at the right time as we're also joining all three of these giants on the road this year. 'Set You Free' is my humble attempt to reignite, or simply just fuel, your love for the genre in my own way. Let it take you on a journey back through time and may the glory of power metal shine on forever!"

The Power Of Power tracklisting:

"Set You Free"

"A Call Beyond"

"Queen Of Light"

"At The Bottom"

"Order & Chaos"

"Pay The Price"

"Set You Free" video:

"A Call Beyond" visualizer:

Earlier this week, Induction announced that guitar player Marcos Rodriguez will take an extended hiatus from the band to focus on personal issues during the upcoming months. Marcos will temporarily be replaced by Greek shredder George Thanasoglou.

Lineup:

Craig Cairns - vocals

Tim Kanoa Hansen - guitars

George Thanasoglou - session guitars

Dominik Gusch - bass

Andi Rohde - drums