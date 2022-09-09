INDUCTION To Release Born From Fire Album In November; Preorders Available

Progressive/symphonic power metal quintet Induction will release their sophomore full length, Born From Fire, on November 25 via Atomic Fire Records.

Notes guitarist and band mastermind Tim Kanoa Hansen. “We tried to deliver a good mix of big hits, great melodies, emotions, brutal anger, intricate riffs, and arrangements as well as making it a ton of fun while listening. We are sure this album will convince old and new fans alike of what Induction means. We sincerely hope that everyone finds themselves in some of the songs.”

The record, which boasts twelve metal anthems in 58 minutes, was mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen and is graced by the cover artwork of Peter Sallai (Sabaton, Jinjer, Powerwolf).

Born From Fire will be available on CD, 2LP vinyl, and digitally. Find special preorder bundles at induction.afr.link.

Keep up with Induction’s upcoming European live dates at their official website.

Tracklisting:

“Born From Fire”

“Scorched”

“Fallen Angel”

“Go To Hell”

“Embers”

“Order & Chaos”

“The Beauty Of Monstrance”

“Queen Of Light”

“I Am Alive”

“Ghost Of Silence”

“Eternal Silence”

“Sacrifice” (Bonus Track)

“Queen Of Light”:

Induction:

Craig Cairns – vocals

Tim Kanoa Hansen – guitars

Marcos Rodriguez – guitars

Dominik Gusch – bass

Dominik "Dome" Zester – session drums

(Photo – Franz Schepers)