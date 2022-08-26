INDUCTION Welcome New Drummer To The Fold; New Single / Video "Queen Of Light" Released

It has been suspiciously quiet lately around the progressive symphonic power metal quintet, Induction, and for good reason: The band was busy finishing their second album, which will be released at the end of 2022 via Atomic Fire Records. But before the troupe reveals more details about it, they present another musical foretaste of it today in the form of 'Queen Of Light'. Watch the accompanying music video below.

The band has issued the following statement: "Finally it's here - the new Induction single! ' Queen Of Light' is a melodic journey through the power metal universe that brings betrayal, passion, lost love, new beginnings and the hope for a better future. The song was actually one of the very first ones we wrote for our second record. We worked on it again and again, twisted and turned it around before it became what it is now. We couldn't be happier with the end result and invite you to listen to it, celebrate it and take it out into the world with us."



Going back to different musical views and visions, Induction recently parted ways with drummer Kian Kiesling. As a substitute for their next recording sessions and live shows, the band has tapped Dominik "Dome" Zester, with whom they have been friends for some time.

The band explains: "After a lot of thought and a lot of back and forth, we finally decided together to go our separate ways from now on, so that he and Induction can work with all their strength on their respective projects! We wish him all the best and will nevertheless continue his musical career with excitement! Thanks for everything and good luck, Kian!"

Kian adds: "Even though we are now following different paths, I would like to thank the guys from Induction for their time together, which was marked by wonderful experiences. And to our fans: Listen to their music and continue to support them so constantly. I wish them and their new (session) drummer Dome all the best!"

Dome concludes: "It is a great pleasure for me to tour with Induction from now on and to work together on music videos and other plans, at least until the end of the year, but perhaps beyond. I can't wait to see you all at our upcoming shows and go on a big journey with the guys. For me, there is no doubt that this will be great! Thanks to the guys and the whole team for the trust placed in me, we rock the thing!"

Originally founded in 2014, Induction left their first mark with first single, “The Outwitted Consecration” (2016) before officially entering the metal world with their self-titled debut album in 2019. Its enormously positive reception paved the way to touring across Europe alongside Brazilian power metallers Armored Dawn in November of the same year. It was a notable career start for the quintet that was unfortunately halted by the still-ongoing pandemic ultimately leading to a break (at least on the live front) that was to work on their sophomore album and renew their power.