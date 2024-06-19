INFECTED RAIN Announce Summer Time 2024 European / UK Tour; Release Official Video For "Pandemonium"
June 19, 2024, 48 minutes ago
Following the release of Infected Rain's critically acclaimed sixth studio offering, Time - released in February 2024 via Napalm Records - the band are gearing up for a European tour this summer, and as special guests of Eluveitie kicking off in early 2025. In support of their upcoming live appearances, the band has released a new music video for the powerful track, "Pandemonium".
Infected Rain comments: "This song dives deep into the chaos of our world, and the video reflects that intensity. Consider it a dark, thrilling gift from us to you, and a perfect warm-up before our Summer Time Tour in Europe. Brace yourselves and enjoy 'Pandemonium'."
Summer Time Tour dates are as follows:
June
21 - MD – Milestii Mici, Moldova - Dacii Liberi Moto Fest
28 – Helsinki, Finland - Tuska
29 – Zilina, Slovakia - Topfes
30 – Snina, Slovakia - Rock Pod Kamenom
July
2 – Budapest, Hungary - Analog Music Hall
3 – Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
6 – Genoa, Italy - Genova Summer Live
11 – Leoben, Austria - Area 53
12 – Bissingen, Germany - Wisdom Tooth Festival
13 – Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
14 – Erfurt, Germany - From Hell
16 – Poznan, Poland - 2 Progi
17 – Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat
19/20 – Bucharest, Romania - Metalhead Meeting
August
3 – Saint Maurice de Gourdans, France - Sylak Open Air
11 – Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock Open Air
16 – Carhaix, France - Motocultor
17 – Oostkamp, Belgium - ParkPop Oostkamp
23 – Bistrita, Romania - WTF Rock Festival
27 – Cham, Germany - L.A.
28 – Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg
29 – London, UK - The Underworld
30 – Manchester, UK - Rebellion
31 – Swindon, UK - Depravation Festival
Time is available in the following formats:
- 1CD Digipak
- 1CD Digipak + T-Shirt Bundle - Napalm international (ex-North America) mail order only, limited to 300
- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Aquamarine Solid
- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Marbled Bone White/Yellow Black - Napalm mail order only, limited to 300
- Music Cassette - Napalm mail order only, limited to 100
- Digital Album
Order at napalmrecordsamerica.com.
Tracklisting:
"Because I Let You"
"Dying Light"
"Never To Return"
"Lighthouse"
"The Answer Is You"
"Vivarium"
"Pandemonium"
"Enmity"
"Unpredictable"
"Game Of Blame"
"Paura"
"A Second Or A Thousand Years"
"Vivarium" video:
"Because I Let You" video:
"Never To Return" video:
(Photo - Victoria "Wonka" Tututescu)