INFECTED RAIN Announce Summer Time 2024 European / UK Tour; Release Official Video For "Pandemonium"

Following the release of Infected Rain's critically acclaimed sixth studio offering, Time - released in February 2024 via Napalm Records - the band are gearing up for a European tour this summer, and as special guests of Eluveitie kicking off in early 2025. In support of their upcoming live appearances, the band has released a new music video for the powerful track, "Pandemonium".

Infected Rain comments: "This song dives deep into the chaos of our world, and the video reflects that intensity. Consider it a dark, thrilling gift from us to you, and a perfect warm-up before our Summer Time Tour in Europe. Brace yourselves and enjoy 'Pandemonium'."

Summer Time Tour dates are as follows:

June

21 - MD – Milestii Mici, Moldova - Dacii Liberi Moto Fest

28 – Helsinki, Finland - Tuska

29 – Zilina, Slovakia - Topfes

30 – Snina, Slovakia - Rock Pod Kamenom

July

2 – Budapest, Hungary - Analog Music Hall

3 – Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

6 – Genoa, Italy - Genova Summer Live

11 – Leoben, Austria - Area 53

12 – Bissingen, Germany - Wisdom Tooth Festival

13 – Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

14 – Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

16 – Poznan, Poland - 2 Progi

17 – Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

19/20 – Bucharest, Romania - Metalhead Meeting

August

3 – Saint Maurice de Gourdans, France - Sylak Open Air

11 – Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock Open Air

16 – Carhaix, France - Motocultor

17 – Oostkamp, Belgium - ParkPop Oostkamp

23 – Bistrita, Romania - WTF Rock Festival

27 – Cham, Germany - L.A.

28 – Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg

29 – London, UK - The Underworld

30 – Manchester, UK - Rebellion

31 – Swindon, UK - Depravation Festival

Time is available in the following formats:

- 1CD Digipak

- 1CD Digipak + T-Shirt Bundle - Napalm international (ex-North America) mail order only, limited to 300

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Aquamarine Solid

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Marbled Bone White/Yellow Black - Napalm mail order only, limited to 300

- Music Cassette - Napalm mail order only, limited to 100

- Digital Album

Order at napalmrecordsamerica.com.

Tracklisting:

"Because I Let You"

"Dying Light"

"Never To Return"

"Lighthouse"

"The Answer Is You"

"Vivarium"

"Pandemonium"

"Enmity"

"Unpredictable"

"Game Of Blame"

"Paura"

"A Second Or A Thousand Years"

"Vivarium" video:

"Because I Let You" video:

"Never To Return" video:

