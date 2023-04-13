INFECTED RAIN Premiere New Video For Live Version Of "Freaky Carnival", Announce European Tour Dates

Since their formation in 2008, Moldovan progressive modern metal unit Infected Rain have become one of the most exciting new acts in the heavy music world. In November 2021, in support of their fifth studio album, Ecdysis (2022), the band fronted by multi-talented vocalist Lena Scissorhands - one of the fastest-rising leading ladies of the genre - offered an exclusive concert stream, entitled The Devil’s Dozen. It was available online for only eight days. This Friday, on April 14, Infected Rain will release their memorable live momentum that is The Devil’s Dozen, in DVD/BluRay + 2CD Digipak formats via Napalm Records.

To celebrate their first live record in style, and following previously-released live versions of “The Earth Mantra” and “Storm”, today, Infected Rain have unleashed a new live performance video for “Freaky Carnival”, taken off their 2017 album 86.

Vocalist Lena Scissorhands says: "We're excited to announce the release of our live version of 'Freaky Carnival' from our upcoming Blu-Ray show, The Devil's Dozen. This song has always been a fan favorite and we wanted to give it a new life by recording a live version to capture the energy and rawness of our live performances. We had an amazing time performing this song for the live audience and we're thrilled to share that experience with our fans through this single release. We hope this live version of 'Freaky Carnival' will give fans a taste of what's to come with The Devil's Dozen and get everyone pumped up for the release of our full show on Blu-Ray."

Dive deep into the history of Infected Rain like never before with their breathtaking full show spanning the past 15 years of the band’s history, with incredible production and special effects, and including rare song material! Featuring songs such as “Freaky Carnival” and stage warrantors such as “The Earth Mantra” and “Storm”, the release showcases the band’s metamorphosis throughout the years and celebrates Infected Rain’s impressive career, songwriting and live skills to date

The Devil’s Dozen electrifies with an otherworldly live momentum by one of the most impressive modern bands within the extreme metal scene; unleashing resonating riffs, cosmic electronics, progressive grooves and Lena’s treasure trove of vocal abilities. The band’s upcoming DVD/Blu-Ray is a must-have for every modern metal fan, as it demonstrates ultramodern brutality without sacrificing emotion and melody, performed live by a top-notch, high-voltage and enthralling live act!

The Devil’s Dozen will be released as Digipak, 2xAudio CD, 1x Blu-Ray, 1x DVD on April 14, 2023 via Napalm Records. Pre-order here.

DVD/Blu-Ray tracklisting:

Intro

"Pendulum"

"Mold"

"Endless Stairs"

"Black Gold"

"Serendipity"

"Dead Mannequin"

"Passerby"

"Lure"

"Storm"

"Stop Waiting"

"Dancing Alone"

"Me Against You"

"Enslaved By A Dream"

"Judgemental Trap"

"Freaky Carnival"

"Fool The Gravity"

"Orphan Soul"

"Peculiar Kind Of Sanity"

"The Earth Mantra"

"Sweet, Sweet Lies"

"Taphephobia"

Get infected by the band's high-voltage live performance and catch them on their upcoming Heyday Tour in 2023 at the dates below.

Scissorhands comments: "We're thrilled to be kicking off our Heyday Tour and bringing our music to fans across Europe. It's an honor to have the opportunity to connect with people through our music and share in the energy and excitement of live performance. We're looking forward to delivering a high-energy, unforgettable experience for everyone who comes out to see us. We're grateful for the support of our fans and can't wait to rock out together on this tour."

Dates:

May

27 - Kronach, Germany - Die Festung Rockt

28 - Oettingen i. Bayern, Germany - Camping Battleground Festival

30 - Aalborg, Denmark - Studenterhuset

31 - Gothenburg / Musiken Hus

June

1 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen Klubb

3 - Tampere, Finland - Hönö Baari

4 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks

6 - Tallinn, Slovenia - Sveta

7 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

9 - Warsaw, Poland - VooDoo

10 - Mühlteich/Hauptmannsgrün, Germany - Chronical Moshers Open Air

July

19 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

22 - Skalica, Slovakia - Orlovna Club

24 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

26 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle (Free & Easy)

27 - Cham, Germany - L.A.

28 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

29 - Ottobeuren, Germany - Schlichtenfest Open Air

August

11 - Krakow, Poland - Klub Zaścianek

12 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

13 - Wroclaw, Poland - Łącznik

14 - Poznan, Poland - Klub Pod Minogą

18 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Festival

19 - Lüdenscheid, Germany - Bautz Festival

20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Q-Factory

23 - Kortrijk, Belgium - DVG Club

24 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof

25 - Wörrstadt, Germany - Neuborn Open Air Festival

26 - Roth, Germany - Wallesau ist Blau Open Air

September

1 - Vitoria, Spain - Urban Rock Concept

2 - Vigo, Spain - Sala Master

5 - Madrid, Spain - Revi Live

6 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Bóveda

7 - Toulouse, France - Connexion Live

8 - Crest, France - Bridge to Hell

9 - Lyon, France - Rock n Eat

10 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

12 - Rome, Italy - Traffic Live

14 - Lyss, Switzerland - Kufa

15 - Salzburg, Austria - Lake Rock

16 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

(Photo - Victoria Wonka)