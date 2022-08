On August 20th, Moldovan progressive modern metallers Infected Rain performed at Summer Breeze 2022 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany. Pro-shot video of the band's entire set is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Pendulum"

"Black Gold"

"Longing"

"The Earth Mantra"

"Postmortem Pt. 1"

"Orphan Soul"

"Sweet, Sweet Lies"