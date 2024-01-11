INFECTED RAIN Reveal Eerie, Ultra-Heavy Anthem "Vivarium"; Music Video Streaming

Moldova's Infected Rain return with their sixth modern progressive metal opus, Time, on February 9 via Napalm Records.

Trailing their successful latest singles, "Never To Return" and "Because I Let You", the band ushers in 2024 with the eerie, crushingly heavy "Vivarium". The track boasts electro-laced djent rhythms and spine-tingling passages whilst frontwoman Lena Scissorhands warns of so-called freedoms that are not truly free.

Infected Rain says about "Vivarium": "'Vivarium' is about feeling trapped in a world we've built ourselves. A perfect world full of illusion, gimmicks and fake promises, like a beautiful but restricting glass garden. It's about overcoming these barriers, and seeing through the thick air and tall walls. This song is for everyone trying to break free from their own limits and create their own path."

Watch the video below:

Infected Rain exercise their trademarks with Time, tastefully accenting the introspective musical journey with effectively-placed progressive, electronic and even nu-metal features amid ethereal passages.

Infected Rain says about Time: “Time is not just an album, it's a journey, a testament to our evolution as Infected Rain. Time isn't just a measure; it's an ever-flowing river, a constant reminder of our fleeting moments and enduring legacies. This subject resonates deeply throughout the record, offering to you a chance to reflect on the past, embrace the present, and dream of the future.

“With Time, we invite you to experience the phenomena of time with us, in all its haunting beauty and raw power.”

Formats:

-1CD Digipak

-1CD Digipak + T-Shirt Bundle - Napalm international (ex-North America) mail order only, limited to 300

-1LP Gatefold Vinyl Aquamarine Solid

-1LP Gatefold Vinyl Marbled Bone White/Yellow Black - Napalm mail order only, limited to 300

-Music Cassette - Napalm mail order only, limited to 100

-Digital Album

Pre-order at napalmrecordsamerica.com.

Tracklisting:

“Because I Let You”

“Dying Light”

“Never To Return”

“Lighthouse”

“The Answer Is You”

“Vivarium”

“Pandemonium”

“Enmity”

“Unpredictable”

“Game Of Blame”

“Paura”

“A Second Or A Thousand Years”

"Because I Let You" video:

“Never To Return” video:

(Photo: Victoria “Wonka” Tututescu)