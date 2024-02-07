INFECTED RAIN Reveals Empowering Track "Lighthouse"; Music Video

Moldova's Infected Rain return with their sixth modern progressive metal opus, Time, this Friday, February 9, via Napalm Records.

In celebration of this week's release, the band has revealed their next single from the album - the empowering and intense "Lighthouse". The track arrives with an eerie music video, providing a thought-provoking visual atop the track's massive grooving guitars, ethereal verses and intense auditory shifts.

Says the band: “From the shores of our minds to the reality of our lives, 'Lighthouse' represents a power that we hold inside of us. This track reminds us that the universe dances to the rhythm of our thoughts. All our thoughts are waves in the endless galaxy of creation. It’s a call to stay strong, to remain devoted to your dreams, and to realize the potential of what you can create. In the grand clockwork of Time, every second is a chance to surf through your reality, shaping it with the power of your mind. Join us on this journey through Time, where each song is a tick towards a reality crafted by you, for you.”

Time will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD Digipak

- 1CD Digipak + T-Shirt Bundle - Napalm international (ex-North America) mail order only, limited to 300

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Aquamarine Solid

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Marbled Bone White/Yellow Black - Napalm mail order only, limited to 300

- Music Cassette - Napalm mail order only, limited to 100

- Digital Album

Pre-order at napalmrecordsamerica.com.

Tracklisting:

"Because I Let You"

"Dying Light"

"Never To Return"

"Lighthouse"

"The Answer Is You"

"Vivarium"

"Pandemonium"

"Enmity"

"Unpredictable"

"Game Of Blame"

"Paura"

"A Second Or A Thousand Years"

"Vivarium" video:

"Because I Let You" video:

"Never To Return" video:

(Photo - Victoria "Wonka" Tututescu)