INFECTED RAIN Share ALICE LANE Bass Playthrough Of "Vivarium" (Video)
October 23, 2024, 5 minutes ago
Moldova's Infected Rain released their sixth modern progressive metal opus, Time, this past February via Napalm Records.
They have shared a video of bassist Alice Lane doing a playthrough of the track, "Vivarium". Check it out below.
Tracklisting:
"Because I Let You"
"Dying Light"
"Never To Return"
"Lighthouse"
"The Answer Is You"
"Vivarium"
"Pandemonium"
"Enmity"
"Unpredictable"
"Game Of Blame"
"Paura"
"A Second Or A Thousand Years"
"Vivarium" video:
"Because I Let You" video:
"Never To Return" video: