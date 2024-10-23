INFECTED RAIN Share ALICE LANE Bass Playthrough Of "Vivarium" (Video)

October 23, 2024, 5 minutes ago

INFECTED RAIN Share ALICE LANE Bass Playthrough Of "Vivarium" (Video)

Moldova's Infected Rain released their sixth modern progressive metal opus, Time, this past February via Napalm Records.

They have shared a video of bassist Alice Lane doing a playthrough of the track, "Vivarium". Check it out below. 

Tracklisting:

"Because I Let You"
"Dying Light"
"Never To Return"
"Lighthouse"
"The Answer Is You"
"Vivarium"
"Pandemonium"
"Enmity"
"Unpredictable"
"Game Of Blame"
"Paura"
"A Second Or A Thousand Years"

"Vivarium" video:

"Because I Let You" video:

"Never To Return" video:


