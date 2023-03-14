INFECTED RAIN Unleash New Video For Live Version Of "Storm"

In November 2021, in support of their fifth studio album - the futuristic Ecdysis (2022) - Moldovan progressive metal unit Infected Rain offered an exclusive concert stream, entitled The Devil’s Dozen. It was available exclusively online for only eight days. Now, the band fronted by multi-talented vocalist Lena Scissorhands - one of the fastest-rising leading ladies of the genre - will release their memorable live momentum that is The Devil’s Dozen, out April 14 in DVD/BluRay + 2CD Digipak formats via Napalm Records.

Following the previously-shared live version of “The Earth Mantra”, originally taken from their 2019 break-out album, Endorphin, today, Infected Rain have unleashed a new live performance video for “Storm”.

Lena Scissorhands says:"'Storm' is a song that holds a very special place in my heart, and I'm thrilled to share a live version of it with you. This performance was an unforgettable moment for me, as it was the first time I had ever played the song live. I poured my heart and soul into this rendition, and I can't wait for everyone to hear it. This release is a preview of what's to come on the upcoming Blu-ray live show, and I'm excited to take our fans on this journey with us."

Since their formation in 2008, the band has become one of the most exciting new acts in the heavy music world. Dive deep into the history of Infected Rain like never before with their breathtaking full show spanning the past 15 years of the band’s history, with incredible production and special effects, and including rare song material! Featuring songs such as "Freaky Carnival", taken off their 2017 album 86, and stage warrantors such as "The Earth Mantra" and "Storm" (released on their critically-acclaimed album Endorphin), the release showcases the band’s metamorphosis throughout the years and celebrates Infected Rain’s impressive career, songwriting and live skills to date.

The Devil’s Dozen electrifies with an otherworldly live momentum by one of the most impressive modern bands within the extreme metal scene; unleashing resonating riffs, cosmic electronics, progressive grooves and Lena’s treasure trove of vocal abilities. The band’s upcoming DVD/Blu-Ray is a must-have for every modern metal fan, as it demonstrates ultramodern brutality without sacrificing emotion and melody, performed live by a top-notch, high-voltage and enthralling live act!

The Devil’s Dozen will be released as Digipak, 2xAudio CD, 1x Blu-Ray, 1x DVD on April 14, 2023 via Napalm Records. Pre-order here.

DVD/Blu-Ray tracklisting:

Intro

"Pendulum"

"Mold"

"Endless Stairs"

"Black Gold"

"Serendipity"

"Dead Mannequin"

"Passerby"

"Lure"

"Storm"

"Stop Waiting"

"Dancing Alone"

"Me Against You"

"Enslaved By A Dream"

"Judgemental Trap"

"Freaky Carnival"

"Fool The Gravity"

"Orphan Soul"

"Peculiar Kind Of Sanity"

"The Earth Mantra"

"Sweet, Sweet Lies"

"Taphephobia"

"The Earth Mantra" video:

Stay tuned for more news and updates from Infected Rain to follow soon.

(Photo - Victoria Wonka)