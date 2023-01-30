INFERION To Reissue 1999 Debut Given To The Ground

Death / black metal pioneers Inferion will reissue their long out-of-of-print, 1999 debut album, Given To The Ground, on February 10, 2023 on digital and CD digipack formats. The album has been remastered, and the digital version will include three bonus tracks; re-recorded versions of "Entering Death Without A Name", "Killing Off Life", and "Religious War".

Inferion's first full-length album, Given To The Ground, explores the darker side of life such as death, ceremonial burial, and the transformation of flesh to dust. Due to the different influences while writing this album, Given To The Ground takes the form of a mid-paced doom / death metal release with a mesh of the band's signature melodic black / thrash metal influence. This release embodies the warm analog sound of being recorded on ADAT tape.

Tracklisting:

"Given To The Ground"

"Luxor Massacre"

"Entering Death Without A Name"

"Killing Off Life"

"Religious War"

"When The Fire Dies"

"Realm Of Solitude"

"Angelic Suffering"

"Further Into The Vortex"

"Entering Death Without A Name" (2023 Re-Recording) *

"Killing Off Life" (2023 Re-Recording) *

"Religious War" (2023 Re-Recording) *

* Digital-only bonus tracks

Pre-order Given To The Ground on CD digipack now at this location, or pre-save the digital album here. The reissue will also be available on Spotify on February 10, 2023.