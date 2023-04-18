INFERION To Release In Inequity In May Via Horror Pain Gore Death

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions are set to release the new album from US extreme metal titans Inferion. Inequity is up now for pre-order on Bandcamp and will be released May 19 on CD and Digital formats along with merch.

Following up on the epic 2014's full-length This Will Decay, 28-year US extreme metal titans Inferion re-emerge with their most extreme material to date. Inequity showcases 55+ minutes of melodic black/death metal desecration, with firmly-planted songwriting utilizing dual vocal stylings, heavily down-tuned guitars, grinding bass tones, and double-bass-oriented drum groove patterns sure to supplant the seasoned headbanger.

Inferion have returned even closer to their roots, presenting an album full of angry, melodic, yet pensive atmosphere, including soaring instrumentals to hold listeners afloat before resubmerging them into the depths of existential high seas. With drum engineering courtesy of Studio Wormwood (Fires In The Distance, Stone Healer) and mixed/mastered by Robert Kukla of Obsidian Studiou (Aeon, Obscura, Hammerfall) in the famed Studio Fredman facility in Sweden, Inequity harkens back to the days of early Swedish death metal, yet delivered with state-of-the-art recording techniques of the modern day.

Tracklisting:

“8 Minutes Ago”

“Son Of None”

“Grendel”

“Empty Heavens”

“Grief Demands An Answer”

“The Young Sapling Never Bends”

“Acquiesce”

“Silos”

“Colossus”

“Blood Is Black In Moonlight”

“Empty Heavens”: